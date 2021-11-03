CM Arvind Kejriwal announces web portal called 'Delhi Bazar' to promote city products all over the world

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the creation of a web portal named 'Delhi Bazaar' for the capital city's businessmen, industrialists, professionals, through which they will be able promote their products among the consumers all over the world.

We are preparing a web portal named Delhi Bazaar for our businessmen, industrialists, professionals, through which they can promote their products all over the world: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/iWYYreOj0W — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

Kejriwal said he has set the target of completing the portal's work by August 2022. He also claimed that the portal will help grow Delhi's GDP, economic activity, employment, tax revenue and will help the capital city to progress faster.

The CM further added that this was the first time that such a portal is being made where all the economic activities will be under one roof.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 01:06 PM IST