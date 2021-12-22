Christmas, New Year clampdown in Delhi; here's all you need to know

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday clamped restrictions on cultural events, public gatherings and congregations linked to Christmas and New Year, in view of the fresh Omicron scare and rising incidence of Covid-19 cases.

Banquet Halls, except for meetings, conferences, marriages and exhibitions, as per conditions prescribed by the authority, will also not be allowed to function.

The government has also re-imposed 50% capacity cap in bars and restaurants.

Again, no-mask, no-entry directive would be strictly enforced in shops and workplaces.

While cinemas, theatres and multiplexes are allowed to operate with 100% seating capacity, auditoriums and assembly halls can seat only up to 50%. Exhibitions have also been allowed.

Delhi metro is allowed to function at 100% capacity, with up to 30 standing passengers allowed per coach.

The district magistrates, in turn, have been instructed to ensure no Christmas or New Year gatherings take place in the national capital. The DMs and DCPs shall deploy enforcement teams on the field for keeping utmost vigil at public places.

The DMs have also been told to identify potential Covid super-spreader areas. "All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies, markets, and crowded places which have the potential of becoming super-spreaders of Coronavirus and its Omicron variant," the DDMA has said in the order.

Delhi has recorded 57 Omicron cases thus far, the highest among all states and union territories in India. A total of 213 cases of the highly contagious strain have been detected in India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:47 PM IST