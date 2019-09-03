Car-borne assailants fire at police, kill passerby instead

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was killed when some unidentified car-borne assailants opened fire at a police constable in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, and the deceased has been identified as Raju, a resident of Harsh Vihar area, they said.

"Constable Ajay, posted in the Nand Nagri police station, was passing through Tanga stand, Nand Nagri, at 11:39 pm on Monday when he saw some suspicious persons sitting in a Swift Dzire car," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur.

On being inquired by the constable, they started running away, he said.

"During the chase, a man sitting inside the car opened fired at the constable, but the bullet hit one passerby and they managed to flee. The victim was rushed to the GTB Hospital, where he was declared bought dead," Thakur said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, he added. The weapon used in committing the crime has been seized, police said.

The owner of the vehicle has been identified as Mukarram, a resident of Pasonda in Ghaziabad. He is a criminal and currently absconding, a senior police officer said.

Three suspects have been apprehended and multiple teams are working to nab the other accused, police added.