'BJP is to be held responsible': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after 5 Hindu Sena men detained for vandalising his official residence in Delhi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday held the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for the "radicalisation of people". The Hyderabad MP's comments came after his official residence in Delhi's Ashoka Road was vandalised by members of the Hindu Sena.

"BJP is to be held responsible for radicalisation of people. If an MP's house is attacked like this, what message does it convey?....I had come to meet Shivpal Yadav, he is such a tall leader of UP," Owaisi told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has detained five members of Hindu Sena for vandalising the official residence of the AIMIM chief.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said five people were detained for their alleged involvement in the incident.

According to reports, around seven to eight people had arrived at Owaisi's official residence and broke the nameplate, lamp and window glass outside the bungalow. Reportedly, the MP was not present at his residence during the incident.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 09:33 PM IST