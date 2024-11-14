 BJP & AAP Face Off At Delhi Mayor Elections Today; Know Key Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiBJP & AAP Face Off At Delhi Mayor Elections Today; Know Key Candidates

BJP & AAP Face Off At Delhi Mayor Elections Today; Know Key Candidates

The election of Mayor in Delhi will be held today, Thursday, at 2 pm, during a meeting at the Civic Centre. The councillors will vote using paper money, with heavy security and police deployment. Know key contenders for the elections, representing the BJP and AAP.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Municipal Corporation of Delhi | File

New Delhi: The election for mayor in Delhi is set for today, Thursday, at 2 pm, occurring during a House meeting at the Municipal Headquarters Civic Centre, overseen by Presiding Officer Satya Sharma. During the election, councillors and various members will vote using ballot papers, ensuring strong security measures are in place to avoid any disruptions; Delhi Police and paramilitary forces will be deployed.

In the mayoral elections, nominated MLAs and members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will engage, but aldermen are not eligible to vote. The MCD requires mayor elections to be held each April, assigning the first year to a woman councillor and the third year to a Scheduled Caste councillor, thus making the third year an essential election.

BJP VS AAP: List Of Candidates

Although the BJP does not hold a majority, it has put forth candidates for both the mayor and deputy mayor positions, raising alarm among AAP councillors, particularly with Satya Sharma serving as the presiding officer.

The mayoral candidates were Mahesh Kumar representing AAP (Ward No. 84, Dev Nagar) and Krishan Lal from BJP (Ward No. 62, Shakoorpur). The nominees for the deputy mayor position are AAP's Ravindra Bhardwaj (Ward No. 41, Aman Vihar) and BJP's Nita Bisht (Ward No. 247, Sadatpur). Remarkably, the company took a major step to improve transparency by removing the curtain that once obscured the voting boxes.

Voting Regulations

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% On NSE After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25
Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% On NSE After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25

Voting will now occur in a transparent box, enabling all councillors to observe the voting process. Although the voting process is private, the transparency of each individual's voting behaviour seeks to encourage accountability. Entry to A Block for voting will be restricted to councillors and election officials, with family members not allowed access. Every participant will be subjected to screenings prior to entry.

Read Also
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Orders Inquiry Into Infant's Death At Kasturba Gandhi Hospital
article-image

Party Representation

In terms of representation, the BJP holds 122 members, including 114 councillors, one MLA, and seven Lok Sabha members, whereas the AAP has 143 members, comprising 127 councillors, 13 MLAs, and three Rajya Sabha members. The Congress party has eight members in total.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP & AAP Face Off At Delhi Mayor Elections Today; Know Key Candidates

BJP & AAP Face Off At Delhi Mayor Elections Today; Know Key Candidates

Delhi AQI At 432: Capital City Continues To Choke On Hazardous Smog; Flights Delayed

Delhi AQI At 432: Capital City Continues To Choke On Hazardous Smog; Flights Delayed

Flights Affected On Delhi-Amritsar Route Due To Reduced Visibility By Smog

Flights Affected On Delhi-Amritsar Route Due To Reduced Visibility By Smog

Delhi Weather Update: Smog Continues To Blanket Skies; Gurugram, Noida AQI At 'Hazardous' Levels

Delhi Weather Update: Smog Continues To Blanket Skies; Gurugram, Noida AQI At 'Hazardous' Levels

Delhi AQI: Capital Continues To Breathe Toxic Air; Check Out 10 Most Polluted Cities In India Today

Delhi AQI: Capital Continues To Breathe Toxic Air; Check Out 10 Most Polluted Cities In India Today