New Delhi: The election for mayor in Delhi is set for today, Thursday, at 2 pm, occurring during a House meeting at the Municipal Headquarters Civic Centre, overseen by Presiding Officer Satya Sharma. During the election, councillors and various members will vote using ballot papers, ensuring strong security measures are in place to avoid any disruptions; Delhi Police and paramilitary forces will be deployed.



In the mayoral elections, nominated MLAs and members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will engage, but aldermen are not eligible to vote. The MCD requires mayor elections to be held each April, assigning the first year to a woman councillor and the third year to a Scheduled Caste councillor, thus making the third year an essential election.

Elections to elect a Dalit Mayor and Deputy Mayor for Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held tomorrow. BJP's councillor Satya Sharma reappointed as presiding officer by Delhi L-G.



Total members in MCD - 250

AAP - 125 (Dropped from 134)

BJP - 113

Congress - 9

BJP VS AAP: List Of Candidates



Although the BJP does not hold a majority, it has put forth candidates for both the mayor and deputy mayor positions, raising alarm among AAP councillors, particularly with Satya Sharma serving as the presiding officer.

The mayoral candidates were Mahesh Kumar representing AAP (Ward No. 84, Dev Nagar) and Krishan Lal from BJP (Ward No. 62, Shakoorpur). The nominees for the deputy mayor position are AAP's Ravindra Bhardwaj (Ward No. 41, Aman Vihar) and BJP's Nita Bisht (Ward No. 247, Sadatpur). Remarkably, the company took a major step to improve transparency by removing the curtain that once obscured the voting boxes.

Voting Regulations

Voting will now occur in a transparent box, enabling all councillors to observe the voting process. Although the voting process is private, the transparency of each individual's voting behaviour seeks to encourage accountability. Entry to A Block for voting will be restricted to councillors and election officials, with family members not allowed access. Every participant will be subjected to screenings prior to entry.

Party Representation

In terms of representation, the BJP holds 122 members, including 114 councillors, one MLA, and seven Lok Sabha members, whereas the AAP has 143 members, comprising 127 councillors, 13 MLAs, and three Rajya Sabha members. The Congress party has eight members in total.