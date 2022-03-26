Bill in Lok Sabha to bring MCD under Centre's control, accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

MCD bill (by Centre) being brought to stall (MCD) polls. We will study it, and if needed, will challenge in Court. Reduction of wards' number to 250 from 272 means delimitation, which further means no elections. Bill bring MCD under Centre's control: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Yesterday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed in the Assembly that the BJP is so "terrified" of the Arvind Kejriwal government that the prime minister is "taking interest in MCD functioning".

He also termed the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, to merge the three municipal corporations in the national capital "a threat to democracy".

Sisodia was replying to a discussion in the Assembly over the Centre's move to unify the three civic bodies in Delhi.

"The prime minister (Narendra Modi) of the country should be thinking about the position of India amidst the war in Ukraine and Russia. But all that he is concerned about is the MCD elections. The BJP government at the Centre and the PM is afraid of the voice of the people of Delhi.

"For the first time in the history of the country, the level of the prime minister has fallen so much that he is taking interest in municipal elections. The prime minister is so scared of Arvind Kejriwal that he has reached the level of running the MCD instead of running the country," a statement quoted Sisodia as saying in the Assembly.

The AAP leader said it must be for the first time in India that the ruling party has brought a bill to stop a municipal election fearing defeat.

"In the guise of the bill the BJP is killing democracy by stopping MCD elections," Sisodia said, adding, "According to me, this is not the MCD reform bill, this is the 'Stop MCD Elections' Bill." He claimed the "people of Delhi have decided that only AAP will come to MCD, whether elections are held now or after six months or after a year".

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 03:35 PM IST