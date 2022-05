Bhupinder Singh Bhalla appointed new chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council | Twitter/@BureaucratsInd

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has been appointed as the new chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to an official order issued on Friday.

He succeeds Dharmendra, a 1989-batch officer, as the civic body chairman.

Bhalla, a 1990-batch IAS officer, is currently the additional chief secretary of Delhi.