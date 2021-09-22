Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalisation: Delhi court sends one Hindu Sena member to one-day police remand, four to 14-day judicial custody

Five Hindu Sena members who were arrested for allegedly vandalising the official residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi were produced before a Delhi Court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Court has sent one accused to one-day police remand and the other four accused to 14-day judicial custody.

What is the case?

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday when members of Hindu Sena were staging a protest outside Owaisi's house, located adjacent to the Election Commission headquarters on the Ashoka Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav later said that they have detained five people and an FIR under relevant sections was registered against them.

The protesters shattered a lamp atop the main gate and the nameplate of the parliamentarian. The white pieces of the lamp could be seen strewn across the road. The MP took to Twitter and shared the images.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi came down heavily on the present dispensation.

"My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known & as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed," he posted on Twitter.

The AIMIM chief alleged the caretaker of his house was assaulted. "The mob shouted communal slogans and threatened to kill me. Raju's (caretaker's) grandkids are living in fear now. Raju has filed a complaint with police. Hope action will be taken," he wrote.

Owaisi said that this is the third incident when his residence, which lies in a high security area of the national capital, has been vandalised by miscreants.

Calling the people who attacked his house as 'thugs', Owaisi said he won't stop his fight for justice and such incidents do not scare him.

Meanwhile, Hindu Sena national President Vishnu Gupta told news agency IANS that he was not aware of the incident and came to know about it through multiple media reports and other sources. He confirmed that some workers of his outfit went to protest there.

"Asaduddin Owaisi has been constantly making anti-Hindu statements and workers might have been feeling agitated due to this," Gupta said adding, however, one should not adopt unlawful ways to register their protest.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:29 PM IST