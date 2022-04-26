Anti-encroachment in Delhi: SDMC Mayor and Commissioner to inspect encroachment and illegal construction in three wards tomorrow; check here

Amidst anti-encroachment drive being held in Delhi, the Mayor and Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will be inspecting the encroachment and illegal construction in the areas of Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar tomorrow, April 27.

According to the notice issued by SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, action shall be be taken after survey in these areas.

Yesterday, the authorities of civic body said that SDMC will launch a month-long anti-encroachment drive in a number of areas under its jurisdiction.

According to SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, the areas where the drive is likely to be conducted include Okhla, Tilak Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, among others.

This comes after Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayors of South and East corporations on April 20 seeking the removal of encroachments "by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements" in their areas.

Delhi | SDMC Mayor and Commissioner of SDMC will inspect the encroachment and illegal construction in the areas of Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar tomorrow, April 27. Action to be taken after survey in these areas. pic.twitter.com/PY3kaP9Xqr — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

Suryan said that regular meetings are being held to "zero in" on the areas where there is heavy encroachment leading to traffic snarls and other issues.

"A meeting was held today (Monday) as well and a month-long plan has been prepared to remove encroachments from roads, footpaths and government land. Encroachments can be seen in many areas such as Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Tilak Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, among others. Sites are still being identified and a final list will soon be prepared," the mayor said.

He added that the dates for the anti-encroachment drive are yet to be decided by the civic body.

Last week, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, drew widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the action there.

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) continued its anti-encroachment drive in a number of areas including IP Extension, Patparganj, Pandav Nagar, Vinod Nagar, Seelampur, Shakarpur, Ganesh Nagar, Rajgarh Colony and Ambedkar Park.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:37 PM IST