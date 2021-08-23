After highest rainfall since 2009, Delhi records 21% surplus this monsoon: IMD

New Delhi: With the return of monsoon, the national capital has been witnessing a continuous downpour with brief intervals over the last week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has received a surplus of 21 per cent rainfall so far.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature at 26 degree Celsius and as per the IMD the maximum temperature is likely to be 35 degree Celsius.

The IMD has predicted cloudy sky and light rainfall with thunderstorms on Monday, while from August 24 to 25, Delhi may witness strong surface winds with around 30 kmph speed of wind during the day.

According to the IMD, Delhi has received a surplus of rainfall of 21 per cent so far this monsoon. Between June 1 and August 22, the national capital has recorded 511.1 mm of rainfall compared to a normal average of 422.8 mm.

The IMD data suggested that New Delhi and North Delhi have witnessed large excess rainfall, which is more than 60 per cent above the long period average. Central Delhi, Northwest Delhi, and Southwest Delhi have recorded excess rainfall -- around 20 per cent to 59 per cent above the long period average. Northeast Delhi has registered a deficit, with rainfall being 50 per cent below average.

Till Saturday, Delhi had recorded 138.8 mm rainfall, the highest single day downpour for August in 14 years and the ninth highest since 1961, according to IMD.

The current rainfall activity over plains of northwest and central India is set to continue till Monday and reduce thereafter.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:56 PM IST