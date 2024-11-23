 A 5-year-Old Girl Strangulated To Death By Her Mother In Ashok Vihar
According to the Delhi police, a 5-year-old child was strangulated to death by her mother in the Ashok Vihar area. Delhi Police said that the death of a 5-year-old child was reported by Deepchand Hospital.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
A 5-year-Old Girl Strangulated To Death By Her Mother | Representative Image

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old girl was strangulated to death by her mother in Ashok Vihar area, Delhi police said on Saturday. Delhi police said that the death of 5-year-old child was informed by Deepchand Hospital.

Delhi Police said, "Enquiry revealed strangulation marks on child. Immediately the case was registered, and all known to the child, including her mother, was brought to the police station for examination. After sustained interrogation, the mother of the child broke down and revealed that she strangulated her." Police said that further enquiry revealed that the said mother's first husband abandoned her and later she came in contact with a person named Rahul through Instagram. Later she came to Delhi and wanted to marry him.

However Rahul and his family didn't accept the child and hence refused to marry. In frustration the mother strangulated the child.

Furthermore investigation revealed that the child with her mother were residing in Himachal Pradesh with one of their relative prior coming to Delhi. There, the said relative had sexually assaulted the child, as per the statement of the mother, Delhi police said.

An offence under section 103 /65(2) BNS read with 06 POCSO Act has been registered. Further investigation in this case is being done.

