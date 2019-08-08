4 men assault SAIL Chairman, his driver; two arrested

New Delhi: Four men have allegedly assaulted Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary and his driver after their car bumped into another vehicle in south Delhi, police said on Thursday. Two of the assaulters in the incident on Wednesday night have been arrested by police, whereas the other two are absconding.

"At around 10.50 p.m. on Wednesday, two bikes of the highway patrolling staff of Defence Colony saw a man being beaten up by four men near Hudco Place, August Kranti Road. The staff immediately rescued him and caught two of the accused," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"The two injured were identified as Chairman of SAIL, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, and his driver N.K. Pathak, who were going towards Siri Fort," police said.

Chaudhury and his driver were rushed to a trauma centre where they were discharged after necessary treatment. "During investigation, it was found that his car was hit by the car of the four accused. As they both came out of their car, one of the accused caught the driver while the other three assaulted Chaudhary," said Kumar.

A case under section 307 and section 34 has been registered at the Hauz Khas Police Station. "We are investigating the case from all possible angles. The two arrested accused have been identified as Lalit from Dwarka and Amardeep from Uttam Nagar. Teams have been formed to nab the other two accused," said Kumar. Police have seized the car involved in the accident.