Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 07:34 AM IST

2022 Assembly polls: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal begins 2-day Goa visit today

ANI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of 2022 Goa Polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will commence his two-day visit to Goa from today.

He will land at Dabolim Airport and will address a public meeting at Bandodkar Ground in Panaji at 5 pm.

Kejriwal will also hold a press conference at Cidade, Goa at 5 pm on December 22.

Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 07:34 AM IST
