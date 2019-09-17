Businessman shot at by bike-borne assailants outside home dies, Delhi police suspect murder over robbery

New Delhi: 44-year-old businessman Rajul Gupta was allegedly shot dead by two scooter-borne assailants outside his home in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar on Monday night. It looks like a robbery attempt as the attackers made away with the businessman’s gold chain, while his bag which contained money and some documents were recovered from the crime scene by the police.

Owner of an electronic goods showroom, Rajul Gupta was returning home from work when the assailants shot him, said the police. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said that Gupta hit the main gate of his house after getting shot. The family members came out on hearing the sound of him hitting the gate. They thought that Gupta had suffered a heart attack, as he had a blood pressure problem and they did not find any gunshot wound or blood on the spot.

Gupta was declared ‘brought dead’ to the hospital. Police said that two calls were received by the control room between 10-11 pm. The first call was from Gupta’s brother who said that Gupta had suffered a heart attack; the other one was from the hospital authorities claiming that they had found a gunshot entry wound on his shoulder. The police have sent the body for autopsy, post which the exact reason of death will become known.

Police have not found any eyewitness to verify the sequence of events, but have confirmed the gunshot injury. A case of murder has been registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station. Surya said that prima facie it appears to be a case of murder over robbery and that all angles were being probed.