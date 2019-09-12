Man detained at IGI airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 29 lakh

New Delhi: A man has been arrested at Delhi airport upon his arrival from the UAE for allegedly smuggling gold worth over Rs 29 lakh by concealing in his trouser, the Customs officials said on Thursday.

The Indian, who arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI Airport on Saturday from Dubai by an Air India flight, was intercepted by the Customs officers after he had crossed the green channel.

A personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of seven transparent polythene packets containing brown colour substance weighing 1,659 grams concealed inside the trouser, they said.

During examination, 806 grams gold valued at Rs 29,10,369 was extracted, the officials said. The gold was seized and the passenger arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs act.

For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods.