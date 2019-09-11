Man commits suicide by jumping in front of metro train in Delhi, Yellow Line affected

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Delhi Metro's Adarsh Nagar station on Wednesday, leading to a brief delay in services on Yellow Line, officials said.

Anil Gupta, a resident of Majlis Park area here, died on the spot, police said. However, no suicide note was found, they said. The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

The incident took place around 2.45 pm while the train was going towards Huda City Centre. Officials said metro services were briefly affected due to incident between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya stations.

"A call was received around 3 pm that an unidentified man had jumped in front of a metro train at platform No 1 of the station. The victim died on the spot," a police official said.