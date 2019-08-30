Woman panel ask police to lodge FIR against mobile app promoting prostitution

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women on Friday asked Delhi police to lodge a criminal case against a widely available mobile app, openly promoting prostitution in society.

The women panel also directed the Telecom ministry to block the mobile application, which it said is widely available on the internet as well as on android and Apple app stores, and which is openly encouraging prostitution.

It its separate notices to the police and ministry, the woman panel also asked the authorities if they have taken any action against the particular mobile app or similar other apps.