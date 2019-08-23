New Delhi: Mokama MLA Anant Singh surrenders before Saket court

New Delhi [India]: Independent MLA from Bihar, Anant Singh, appeared in a Delhi court and moved his surrender application on Friday. Singh appeared in the courtroom of Metropolitan Magistrate Harun Pratap in the Saket court.

The hearing on his petition will be held at 2 pm. Singh had been absconding for the last few days after an FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act, following a raid at his residence in which an AK-47 and 26 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

Earlier, the MLA had shared a video stating he will surrender before the court and not before Bihar Police. "I won't surrender before the police. I will surrender before the court. I trust the judiciary and will appear before the court but not the police," Singh had said in the latest video.

ABHISHEK/SOUMYA/ANI