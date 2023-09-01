Mumbai: Cybersecurity Expert Emphasises Vigilance And Verification At INDO-ISRAEL Workshop

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

Mumbai: In the online world, people must verify things thoroughly. The principles of pausing, trusting cautiously, and ensuring 100% verification serve as a mantra to safeguard oneself from online fraud, suggested Ritesh Bhari, a Cybercrime Investigator and Cybersecurity consultant.

Federation INDO-ISRAEL Chambers of Commerce, Business workshop-cyber security, organised at IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Churchgate, Mumbai. Founder, V4WEB Cybersecurity.

Ritesh Bhatia, Cybercrime Investigator and Cybersecurity consultant delivered his lecture and Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Mid-West India, presented as Chief Guest at the workshop. In this workshop, Cybercrime Investigator and Cybersecurity consultant Ritesh Bhatia alerted through this workshop on what kind of online frauds are occurring and which security steps people should follow. He stated, "Cybercrime increasing, it is the tip of the ice, our user ID and passwords available for the world. so it is dangerous."

Technology used by cyber frauds

Further, he said, "Deepfake Technology threatens everyone in future. Artificial scams will be worse and worse in future." He gave some examples that occurred in India recently. The Artificial intelligence cloning voice scam occurred in July in South India and looks scammed as well.

He said, "People not only click the link they do more which are the reasons online scams occur." He suggested never download 'quick support' and any 'desk help' apps that fraudsters requested.

He gave some suggestions to avoid online frauds, If you forget your password use, 'Scattered Secrets' which is a website of you forget your password. If you are a victim of cybercrime dial the 1930 number and never delete proof or messages, videos, and screenshots.

Have zero trust

He said Zero trust in anything and anymore in the online world. Pause, trust and 100% verification are important for you to keep away from online frauds.

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Mid-West India, expressed, "In the future nations will fight with data, not missiles. Data is extremely, extremely important and online frauds are challenging on a personal level and national level as well, will have to deal with it." He further said, Now India is on the moon. I love India because of the culture, customs and traditions in the Indian society.

