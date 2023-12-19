FPJ Cyber Secure: Noida Man Lured With Overseas Job Offer, Duped Of ₹2.54 Lakh On Arrival In Mumbai | FPJ Cyber Secure

Luring a 38-year-old man from Noida with an overseas job offer, the fraudsters asked him to come all the way to Mumbai and subsequently duped him of Rs2.54 lakh. The loss added to the woes of the aggrieved as he is unemployed and had borrowed money from his relatives and friends for his Mumbai trip.

Details of scam

As per the case filed at the Goregaon police station on December 17, Saurabh Pal was looking for a job after he returned from Saudi Arabia where he worked as a real estate broker from 2011 to 2020. During his search, he came across an advertisement on Facebook regarding an employment opportunity in Australia. Pal then contacted the number given in the advertisement and spoke to one Vishal Mohite. The accused told the complainant that the job offers Rs1 lakh monthly salary, but he would have to pay Rs2.54 lakh for the visa process.

Mohite further said that he would need to come to Mumbai to make the payment. Subsequently, he introduced his other accomplice to Pal over a video call, saying that this person would meet him once he reached the city. After arranging funds from his near and dear ones, the aggrieved reached Mumbai on December 15 and met the other accused near the Goregaon railway station.

Locals help Mohite file case

The duo then proceeded to meet Mohite on a scooter. Stopping midway, the rider asked Pal to hand over the cash. When the complainant again tried to sit on the scooter, the accused sped away, leaving him bewildered. With the help of locals, Pal managed to reach the police station and file a cheating case.