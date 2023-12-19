FPJ Cyber Secure: Major Interstate Online Task Fraud Network Busted By Pimpri Chinchwad Police; 14 Arrested In Raids Across India |

A major inter-state online task fraud operated and controlled from Sharjah and Hong Kong was busted by the Pimpri Chinchwad police cyber crime cell with 14 cyber fraudsters in hiding behind three layers of 95 mule accounts unmasked and arrested in raids from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Indore, Bhopal, Ratlam, Patna, Vadodara, Jaipur and Bhilwara.

17 cases of online fraud registered in Pimpri Chinchwad

The police detected 17 cases of online fraud registered in Pimpri Chinchwad and seized 95 mule accounts opened using Aadhar and PAN cards of auto drivers and hawkers used in the cyber scam to dupe victims. The 95 banks opened in YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra, IDFC, HDFC and Punjab National Bank were opened in the last 10 months across India.

The interstate gang had created a complex web of mule accounts with three layers to defraud people with online tasks to review products and services. The fraudster offered part-time jobs to unsuspecting people to earn a daily income of Rs3,000-5,000 to review hotels, websites, YouTube channels and stores assigned to them.

Fraudsters use telegram for business

“The victims were asked to join Telegram for pay per task and enticed with initial payments of small amounts for reviews of popular products and services. Later the people were lured with promises of higher monetary returns for more lucrative tasks. They were also enticed to invest in crypto platforms for quick returns,” explained a Pimpri Chinchwad police official.

The cyber fraudsters further lured the victims to transfer amounts into various accounts to receive the amount earned for the assigned tasks and escalating crypto investments.

Accused's modus operandi

The unique modus operandi of the cyber fraudsters to evade detection was to use three layers with the first layer identifying and approaching poor and needy people in small towns and villages to open proprietor firms and businesses in their names for regular income.

“The new business with KYC was used to open current accounts in private banks. The second layer purchased the bank account kit including chequebook, passbook, debit card and internet banking login and passwords,” confirmed Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Choubey.

The last layer communicated with people on WhatsApp and Telegram to perpetuate the cyber fraud process and operated the mule accounts for Rs3-4 lakh per account and a further 3% commission based on every transaction done.

The police conducted a technical investigation and formed two teams to track the locations of the suspects using the bank accounts already across several locations in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra and Vadodara in Gujarat.