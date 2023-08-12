FPJ Cyber Secure: Cyber Police Recover ₹50,000 Lost To Power Snap Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: MBVV's 'RegisTree' Grows As Cybercops Add One More Leaf For Successful Online Fraud Refund | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Adding one more leaf to their achievement tree, the cybercrime cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police helped a complainant get back ₹50,000 out of the ₹64,000 which he lost by falling prey to the evil designs of cyber crooks. In his complaint to the police, Vinam Kumar, a resident of Mira Road had stated that he received a call from a person who introduced himself as an official of the power supply company.

Claiming that his bill had remained pending which would lead to disconnection of electricity to his flat, he offered to help in making the payment and asked the complainant to click a link and send ₹100.

Unsuspecting victim falls into cyber trap

The unsuspecting complainant complied and ended up losing ₹64,000. The complainant approached the cyber cell within the golden hour. The cyber cell led by police inspector- Sujitkumar Gunjkar swung into action and managed to reverse the transaction of ₹50,000 by establishing contact with the gateway of the digital platform that provided payment solutions for a reputed e-marketplace on which the cyber crook had placed an order to purchase a mobile phone. The remaining amount was however siphoned off by spending on recharges.

Cyber fraud money recovered amounts to ₹1 crore

With the current recovery, the total figures have soared from ₹86.72 lakh to more than ₹1 crore in seven months between January 1 to August 8, this year. Stressing on the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), Gunjkar said that people can directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 even email at www.cybercrime.gov.in for reporting online frauds.

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)