 FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Police Arrest 2 From MP For Duping Businessman Of ₹8.3 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeCyber-secureFPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Police Arrest 2 From MP For Duping Businessman Of ₹8.3 Lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Police Arrest 2 From MP For Duping Businessman Of ₹8.3 Lakh

The duo were nabbed form Madhya Pradesh in alleged involvement in cyber fraud by targeting businessmen.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

Mumbai: Andheri police have arrested two people from Mandla in Madhya Pradesh for their alleged involvement in cyber crime targeting businessmen. According to information received from the Andheri police, it was probing a cyber fraud case registered in February last year, in which a chemical company based in Andheri East had received an email from a customer. In which it was said that he has opened a new bank account in which ₹8.3 lakh should be sent to him.

After making the payment, he realized that he had been cheated when he received a call from the company asking him to send the money. Police probing the matter have arrested two people from Mandla in Madhya Pradesh.

Accused part of a larger syndicate

The arrested accused have been identified as Neeraj Rathod and Dharmendra Pandey. Both of them were caught from Mandla earlier this week. After taking transit remand from there, both was arrested and brought to Mumbai. Police said that these two are part of a larger syndicate, which specifically targets small and medium businessman.

Those who commit fraud through email. The police said that once they had access to the mail, they used to keep a tab on all the transactions done through it.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: 57-Year-Old Man Loses ₹50,000 In E-Gift Card Fraud
article-image

The cyber fraud scam

The official further said that as soon as they saw any deal in which money was to be sent by the customers to the company for purported business, they would create an email address similar to that of the company name and store the same in the said mail under the name of the customer. After which they used to send a mail from that fake address.

In which it was said that the balance payment should be done in another bank account. Rathore's bank account was being used to route these fraudulently obtained funds. Andheri police have seized ₹7.4 lakh from his account. According to information, both the accused were wanted in another case registered with the MIDC police.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Loses ₹1.30 Lakh In Online Fraud, Even Without Clicking Any Link Or Sharing...
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Police Arrest 2 From MP For Duping Businessman Of ₹8.3 Lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Police Arrest 2 From MP For Duping Businessman Of ₹8.3 Lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: 57-Year-Old Man Loses ₹50,000 In E-Gift Card Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: 57-Year-Old Man Loses ₹50,000 In E-Gift Card Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Loses ₹1.30 Lakh In Online Fraud, Even Without Clicking Any Link Or Sharing...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Loses ₹1.30 Lakh In Online Fraud, Even Without Clicking Any Link Or Sharing...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Gets New Credit Card, Duped ₹48,960 In The Name Of Activation Process

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Gets New Credit Card, Duped ₹48,960 In The Name Of Activation Process

FPJ Cyber Secure: Digital Marketing Executive Duped Of ₹8 Lakh After Accepting Facebook Friend...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Digital Marketing Executive Duped Of ₹8 Lakh After Accepting Facebook Friend...