FPJ Cyber Secure: 63-Yr-Old Man Seeking Loses ₹6 Lakh To Online Scamsters

Mumbai: A 63-year-old man who wanted to resolve issues related to his Fixed Deposit maturity amount surfed on the internet about the bank's customer care number in which he had his FD. He came across a fraudulent number on the internet and the 'customer care executive', on the pretext of helping the victim, induced him to download a remote access app on his phone and managed to siphon ₹6 lakh from his bank account.

How the fraudsters siphoned off victim's money

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Dombivali, on December 28, 2023, called the toll-free number of the bank in which he had his FD account. Still, since his calls were unanswered, he surfed on the internet and got a 'customer care number' from the bank.

He called the said number and informed that he had received less than the promised FD maturity amount. The scammer then first shared a link with the complainant and asked him to fill in his bank account and other information.

He then induced the victim to download a remote access app on his phone and managed to siphon ₹6 lakh from the complainant’s savings account in four transactions. The victim learnt about this while checking his bank’s transaction alert messages on the phone.

Case registered against accused

After having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered on Sunday. He had also provided the contact numbers of the scammer and the fraudulent transaction details. The police have registered a case under sections 66C (identity theft), and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.