VIDEO: Armed Robbers Fire Gunshots, Snatch Bag From Jewellers In Delhi's Crowded Sonia Vihar Area

Delhi: The situation of law and order in the national capital is deteriorating day by day and the Delhi Police has been proved inefficient in curbing the incidents of crimes in the national capital. A shocking incident has come to light which has exposed the poor state of law and order in Delhi. The incident shows that the fear of Delhi Police is not present in the hearts of criminals and they do not hesitate to commit crime in the middle of the road.

The shocking incident occurred at around 9 PM on Sunday (February 18) in the middle of the road of the crowded area of Sonia Vihar in Karawal Nagar Assembly in Delhi. A few unidentified robbers arrived on two bikes and looted a jewellery shop owner and his son at gunpoint in Delhi. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the horrific incident is doing rounds on social media.

Four robbers arrived on two bikes

It can be seen in the video that the father-son duo are walking on the side of the road in Sonia Vihar area. Around four robbers arrive at the spot on two bikes and they had their face covered with helmets. They targetted the jewellery shop owner and his son who were walking with a bag in their hand on the side of the road. The robbers were carrying guns and attacked the man and his son to snatch the bag.

Robbers snatched the bag

The robbers snatched the bag and attempted to flee the spot on their bikes. However, one of the victims caught one of the robbers from behind while he was trying to sit on the bike to flee the spot with the bag. The robber got down from the bike and started thrashing the man with the butt of the gun in the middle of the road.

Other robbers also returned to spot and started hitting the father-son duo. The high-voltage drama continued for some time and the police did not arrive on the spot.

The robbers also fired a few rounds of bullet

The robbers also fired a few rounds of bullet in their attempt to snatch the bag from the man and his son. They also fired gunshots at the man and his son and fled with the bag after injuring them by hitting them with the gun.

They fled with the bag on the bike on which they came to the spot. The victim has been identified as the owner of Mohit Jewelers. He and his son were intentionally attacked by the robbers. One of them is also seen in the video trying to attack the robbers with a brick in his hand.

There are reports that the victims sustained injuries on their heads as the robbers hit them with the gun. The incident has posed a serious challenge for the Delhi Police. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed outside the shops in the vicinity. There are no reports of police action in connection with the incident.