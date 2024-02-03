 Tripura Crime: Shop Employee Stabs Youth To Death For Inappropriate Remarks Against His Girlfriend In Madhyapara
Murder accused, Samrat Debnath, who is a shop employee in the Amtali area, has been arrested by the police. The accused has accepted responsibility for his actions. It is said that Sayan was first beaten with a rod and then stabbed a few times with a knife.

February 03, 2024
Agartala, February 3: A 24-year-old young man, Sayan Bhowmik, was killed due to an argument in North Madhyapara area of Amtali Police Station on Friday, said Police. Murder accused, Samrat Debnath, who is a shop employee in the Amtali area, has been arrested by the police.

The accused has accepted responsibility for his actions. It is said that Sayan was first beaten with a rod and then stabbed a few times with a knife. A fight broke out after the victim made inappropriate remarks about the accused's girlfriend, prompting the latter to initially strike the victim's head with a rod and subsequently stab him with a sharp knife.

He was also attacking the gathered crowd

The local residents and law enforcement joined forces to apprehend the assailant, who was not only targeting the police but also attacking the gathered crowd.

