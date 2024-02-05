 Mumbai: Man Rapes Girl By Threatening To Make Private Video Viral, FIR Registered
The accused has been identified as Gurvaiya Busirasi (41). According to the police complaint, the 22-year-old girl is a resident of Navi Mumbai.

Updated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Representational photo |

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have registered a case against the accused who filmed a 22-year-old girl in an offensive position and in return raped her several times. After the girl refused the demands of the accused, the accused kept the memory card with the footage and the printout of the WhatsApp conversation in front of every house in the victim's society.

According to the police complaint, the 22-year-old girl is a resident of Navi Mumbai. She knows the accused from before. Both had a relationship in 2019. They used to meet each other at that time. The accused took the victim to a lodge in February 2019, forced her and filmed it.

Accused Leaks Private Video Of Victim:

After that, the accused raped her several times, threatening to make the footage viral. He was also threatening the young victim many times. On being refused, the accused placed the envelopes in front of the doors of all the houses in her society. It contained a memory card with private footage of the girl and printouts of WhatsApp chats. He also defamed the girl by writing obscene things about her in that envelope.

After this incident, the complainant young woman was under mental pressure, she was scared due to defamation and she did not immediately report the matter to the police. But as the accused continued to harass her, she finally went to the police on Sunday and lodged a complaint.

A police officer said that the victim and the accused worked in a doctor's clinic where both of them got acquainted. One day when there was no one in the clinic, the accused took the victim for food. After, in the name of rest, he took her to a hotel room and raped her. The police officer said that during this time the accused made a video of her and raped her several times after threatening to make this video viral.

FIR Registered

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 376, 376(2)(n), 384, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. Since this incident first happened in Sakinaka, Sakinaka police have registered a complaint and started further investigation.

