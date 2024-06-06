 MP Horror: Neighbour Lab Attendant Rapes 2-Year-Old In Nowgong; Arrested
The incident occurred at the TB hospital in Nowgong city, where the 2-year-old girl was raped by the lab attendent, who is also her neighbour.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, a lab attendant was arrested by Nowgong police for raping a 2-year-old girl on Thursday.

The accused has been taken into custody based on a complaint lodged by the child's family, and legal action has been initiated under relevant sections, including those of the POCSO Act. The lab attendant worked at the TB hospital in Nowgong city.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 7:30 PM on Monday. The matter came to light when the child was seen feeling discomfort, leading her mother to rush her to the civil hospital for medical attention. Upon examination, hospital staff deemed the case serious and alerted the authorities.

The mother revealed the details of the incident during questioning by the police.

The victim's mother resides near Bhatt Bangla, narrated that while she was preparing dinner at home around 7 PM on Monday, the accused, identified as Raja Shukla alias Harshvardhan, who resides in a rented room above Goli Bhatta's house, took the child to his room.

Upon hearing cries, the mother went to check and found the accused sexually assaulting her daughter. Despite the distressing ordeal, the family chose not to disclose the incident due to social stigma.

The child continued to experience discomfort, prompting her family to seek medical assistance at the civil hospital on Tuesday morning. During the examination, doctors noticed signs of abuse and alerted the authorities. Following which, the accused, Raja Shukla was arrested by the police. Shukla is also known as Harshvardhan, son of Swami Prasad Shukla, a resident of Jail Chauraha, Nowgong city.

The police have taken swift action, booking the accused under relevant sections of the law. A case has been initiated under relevant sections, including those of the POCSO Act.

