Indore: Two Arrested For Posting Videos With Knives On Social Media To Terrify People

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested two persons for posting videos with knives on social media to terrify the people, police said on Saturday. One of them had also posted a video with a toy gun and the police have recovered the same.

According to the crime branch, Rohit Shendke, a resident of the Aerodrome area was arrested for posting a video on social media with a knife. A knife was also recovered from him and he was booked under section 25 of the Arms Act.

Another team of the crime branch caught Mohammad Amir from the Central Kotwali area while he was roaming with a knife. The knife was also recovered from him. He had uploaded a reel on the social media platform with a toy gun and the police have recovered the gun.

Three arrested with two stolen bikes

Crime branch arrested three persons with two stolen bikes. The accused are addicted and they used to steal vehicles to fulfil the need of addiction. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, two persons named Sourabh Singh and Aman Verma were arrested from the city when they were allegedly trying to sell the stolen vehicles. Another team of the crime branch arrested a person named Ashish Kamle from the Aerodrome area. Information was received that he was trying to sell the vehicle to someone in the area. The accused allegedly informed the police that he had stolen the bike for the party with his friends. A bike which he had stolen from the Aerodrome area was recovered from him. He is being questioned for other such crimes.