 Indore: Travel Agency Owner Booked For Duping Man Of ₹4.85 Lakh
Indore: Travel Agency Owner Booked For Duping Man Of ₹4.85 Lakh

Indore: Travel Agency Owner Booked For Duping Man Of ₹4.85 Lakh

Accused had booked tickets for Maldives and Thailand and later cancelled them but did not return the money to the complainant

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A travel agency owner was booked for duping a person of Rs 4.85 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Maldives and Thailand. The accused had cancelled the tickets but he did not return the money to the complainant so he was booked by the police and a search is on for him.

According to Vijay Nagar police station personnel, Alok Parmar, a resident of Girdhar Nagar area of the city has lodged a complaint that he had contacted Hariom Jhunjhunwala, the owner of a travel agency a couple of months ago. Then, he had booked his tickets for Maldives and Thailand. Parmar gave Rs 4.85 lakh to the accused and he had booked tickets for these destinations.

The complainant informed the police that the accused cancelled his tickets. When he came to know about the same, he talked to the accused and told him to return his money. The accused had assured to return the entire amount to the complainant but did not return the same for many days. After that the victim lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered under section 420 of the IPC and further investigation is on.

