Indore: Three Including Minor Held For Attacking Youth With Knife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a minor boy were held in connection with the attack on a youth with a knife injuring him critically in the Malharganj area, police said on Saturday. It is said that the accused had thrown cow dung on some youths on Rang Panchami when the complainant and other youths had an argument with the accused.

According to the police, Priyanshu, a resident of Hukumchand Colony informed the police that one Vikas and a minor boy had thrown cow dung on his friends on Rang Panchami. They had an argument over the same but the matter was solved after the intervention of other people.

On April 4, when the complainant was going home accused Kapil, Vikas and a minor boy stopped him and they again started an argument over the issue. The situation turned tense and one of them stabbed him using a knife and fled the scene.

A case under various sections including section 307 of the IPC was registered by the police. The accused were arrested by the police Saturday. The accused were produced before the court and they were sent to jail.