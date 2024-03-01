 Indore: Neighbour Attacks Family With Knife For Scolding His Son; 3 Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsIndore: Neighbour Attacks Family With Knife For Scolding His Son; 3 Critical

Indore: Neighbour Attacks Family With Knife For Scolding His Son; 3 Critical

The police have filed a case of attempted murder against the accused.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A neighbour allegedly attacked a family with a knife for scolding his son over a minor issue in Indore on Thursday night. The incident, reported a t Khajrana, left the man and his two children seriously injured. The police have filed a case of attempted murder against the accused.

Read Also
MP: Miscreant Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Jabalpur, Animal Activists Demand Action
article-image

According to Khajrana Police, the accused, named Samad, was arrested the same night. The victims identified as Irshad (32), his daughter Saniya (15) and son Sonu (16), sustained severe injuries in the attack. Irshad suffered a cut to his ear, which required a surgical treatment. His daughter sustained head injuries, while his son's hands were injured.

According to the victim Irshad, his younger son, Shadab, was playing outside their house when Samad's son was riding a bicycle there. During this, Shadab fell on the road as the bicycle's stand got stuck. Irshad's wife went to Samad's house and scolded their son and went back home.

Read Also
MP: Indore-Bhopal Highway Routes Diverted For Shiv Mahapuraan Katha In Sehore, QR Codes Provided
article-image

A while later, Samad barged in Irshad's home and started abusing his wife. The landlord and nearby people tried to reason with him. After some time, he returned with a knife and attacked Irshad's daughter, Saniya.

Upon hearing his daughter's scream, Irshad rushed outside to help. While defending, he was also attacked. His ear was cut off, and a part of it fell on the ground. Seeing this, his younger son, rushed to help. The accused attacked him too.

The neighbors apprehended the accused, who attempted to attack them as well. Afterward, he fled towards his house. The police have registered a case of serious assault, including attempted murder, in this incident. Irshad's condition remains critical.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Neighbour Attacks Family With Knife For Scolding His Son; 3 Critical

Indore: Neighbour Attacks Family With Knife For Scolding His Son; 3 Critical

MP: Miscreant Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Jabalpur, Animal Activists Demand Action

MP: Miscreant Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Jabalpur, Animal Activists Demand Action

Maharashtra: Mentally Disturbed Man Axes 2 Senior Citizens To Death In Palghar, Arrested; Visuals...

Maharashtra: Mentally Disturbed Man Axes 2 Senior Citizens To Death In Palghar, Arrested; Visuals...

Haryana: Girl Kidnapped, Raped For 20 Days Rescued, 3 Held

Haryana: Girl Kidnapped, Raped For 20 Days Rescued, 3 Held

Mira-Bhayandar: Duo Booked For Duping People By Promising Jobs In BMC

Mira-Bhayandar: Duo Booked For Duping People By Promising Jobs In BMC