Indore: Neighbour Attacks Family With Knife For Scolding His Son; 3 Critical

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A neighbour allegedly attacked a family with a knife for scolding his son over a minor issue in Indore on Thursday night. The incident, reported a t Khajrana, left the man and his two children seriously injured. The police have filed a case of attempted murder against the accused.

According to Khajrana Police, the accused, named Samad, was arrested the same night. The victims identified as Irshad (32), his daughter Saniya (15) and son Sonu (16), sustained severe injuries in the attack. Irshad suffered a cut to his ear, which required a surgical treatment. His daughter sustained head injuries, while his son's hands were injured.

According to the victim Irshad, his younger son, Shadab, was playing outside their house when Samad's son was riding a bicycle there. During this, Shadab fell on the road as the bicycle's stand got stuck. Irshad's wife went to Samad's house and scolded their son and went back home.

A while later, Samad barged in Irshad's home and started abusing his wife. The landlord and nearby people tried to reason with him. After some time, he returned with a knife and attacked Irshad's daughter, Saniya.

Upon hearing his daughter's scream, Irshad rushed outside to help. While defending, he was also attacked. His ear was cut off, and a part of it fell on the ground. Seeing this, his younger son, rushed to help. The accused attacked him too.

The neighbors apprehended the accused, who attempted to attack them as well. Afterward, he fled towards his house. The police have registered a case of serious assault, including attempted murder, in this incident. Irshad's condition remains critical.