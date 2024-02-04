Indore: Manager Of Builder Meets With Accident, Loses ₹3.5L

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A manager of a builder fell unconscious after being hit by a vehicle in the Kanadiya area on Friday night. On regaining consciousness, he found that Rs 3.5 lakh and a mobile phone kept in his bag were missing. Police said that the CCTVs of the area are being examined to know the details of the vehicle which hit him.

Kanadiya police station in charge KP Yadav said that Shivkumar Sen, a resident of Gokul Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he fell unconscious when a bike hit him and on regaining consciousness he found money missing from the bag he was carrying. As his search for the money proved futile he informed the police and registered a case.

Sen is the manager of a builder and was going to Manavta Nagar to make payment to the workers of the builder. Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and a mobile phone was kept in the bag. He informed the police that the incident occurred near GRP Lines Trisection.

Yadav said that the information from the spot is being gathered to know further about the incident and CCTVs of the area are also being examined.

Bag containing Rs 75,000, iPhone stolen

In another incident, a bag containing Rs 75,000 and an iPhone was stolen from a marriage garden in the Tejaji Nagar area, police said on Saturday. According to the police, Narendra Kumar Choubey, a resident of Kanadiya Road has lodged a complaint that he had gone to attend a function in a marriage garden on Khandwa Road when an unidentified person stole his bag containing Rs 75,000, a mobile phone and some keys. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case.