Indore: Man Stabbed To Death By Youths Came For Compromise

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was stabbed to death by three persons following an argument in Pardeshipura area late on Saturday. It is said that the deceased and his friends had called the accused for compromise due to an old rivalry with one of them. Then, the accused attacked him with a knife and fled the scene. However, the police have arrested two accused and a search is on for their accomplices.

Additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh said that the incident took place near Malwa Mill Jin around 12.15 am. Deceased Vijay alias Rinku Hardia (38), a resident of Hukumchand Colony and his two friends were on the spot and they had called accused Vijaynath Maratha alias Bachharam, Yash Panchal and Mayank Pakhare for a compromise over an old rivalry with his friend Monu Maratha. The accused reached there and they were talking over the issue when they had an argument. The situation turned intense and one of the accused attacked Rinku with a knife. During manhandling Mayank was also injured.

After attacking Rinku, the accused managed to flee. Police said that Yash Panchal and Mayank Pakhare were arrested within a few hours but Vijaynath could not be arrested till filing of this report.

It is said that the deceased and the accused are from Malharganj area and Rinku’s friend Monu had a rivalry with the accused so they had called the accused for a compromise. Rinku had called his friend Hemant to drop him home as he was in an inebriated condition. When Hemant reached there and was taking Rinku on his scooter, the accused stopped his vehicle and attacked Rinku with a knife. Rinku’s friends fled. Hemant took Rinku to hospital where he died during treatment. Police said that Rinku died due to excessive bleeding. However, further investigation is on and autopsy report is awaited.