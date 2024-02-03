Indore: Delivery Boy Packs Bricks, Stones In Parcels, Held | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delivery boy of a renowned e-commerce company was arrested for packing bricks and stones in the parcel before returning them to the company in Aerodrome area on Friday. The accused had allegedly embezzled goods from parcels causing a loss of Rs 1.85 lakh to the company. The accused is being questioned as police believe that more people might be involved in the crime.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma said that a case has been registered against the e-commerce company’s delivery boy Abhishek Dubey for stealing goods from parcels (gadgets, shoes, etc) and packing bricks and stones in the parcels. The company came to know about the incident when they found that the goods were sent but they received bricks and stones in return. The company instructed local officials to know the role of delivery boys. The company officials found that Abhishek had submitted bricks and stones after stealing goods from parcels.

The officials lodged a complaint with the Aerodrome police station personnel for the same. A case has been registered against the accused under section 406 of the IPC. Police have arrested the accused and a probe is on to recover the goods which were embezzled by the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had ordered gadgets, shoes, speakers etc using different accounts for different places. When he came to know that the parcels reached the city, he cancelled the orders and took out the goods from them on different dates. After the company received a cancellation request, the accused used to pack bricks and stones in them. Further investigation is on into the case. Information is being gathered from the company officials as well.