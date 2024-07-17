Andhra Rape-Murder: Accused Schoolboys Tried To Recreate What They Saw In P*rn Clips

ANI

Three schoolboys, aged 12 and 13, have been arrested and charged with the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district. The police reported that the boys had watched pornographic videos on their phone and attempted to recreate the assault on the minor.

The crime took place at a temple, where the boys lured the victim and strangled her. After committing the heinous crime, the father and uncle of the accused took the minor's body and threw it into the river Krishna, tying it to a rock. This was done in an attempt to conceal the evidence and avoid detection.

The police have arrested the father and uncle in connection with the case and are investigating their involvement in the crime. The accused boys were produced in court on Tuesday and are currently in custody.

A search operation is still underway to recover the minor's body, and the police are utilizing all available resources to assist in the search. This includes the use of drones, underwater cameras, and NDRF personnel.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha has announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the minor girl.

(with inputs from PTI)