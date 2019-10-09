Zaheer Khan has a really witty reply to Hardik Pandya's mocking birthday wish

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan's gave a witty reply to Hardik Pandya's birthday wish on Tuesday. On Monday, Hardik Pandya tweeted birthday wishes to Zaheer Khan, posting a video in which he can be seen hitting the pacer "out of the park". While Hardik Pandya's tweet angered fans, Zaheer Khan responded calmly, reminding the all-rounder of the next delivery he had faced in that match.

Taking a subtle dig at Pandya, Khan tweeted, “Hahahaha….thank you for the wishes @hardikpandya7 my batting skills can never be as good as yours but the birthday was as good as the next delivery you faced from me in this match.”