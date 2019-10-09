Zaheer Khan has a really witty reply to Hardik Pandya's mocking birthday wish

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan's gave a witty reply to Hardik Pandya's birthday wish on Tuesday. On Monday, Hardik Pandya tweeted birthday wishes to Zaheer Khan, posting a video in which he can be seen hitting the pacer "out of the park". While Hardik Pandya's tweet angered fans, Zaheer Khan responded calmly, reminding the all-rounder of the next delivery he had faced in that match.
Taking a subtle dig at Pandya, Khan tweeted, “Hahahaha….thank you for the wishes @hardikpandya7 my batting skills can never be as good as yours but the birthday was as good as the next delivery you faced from me in this match.”
Earlier, Pandya had tweeted tagging Khan on his 41st birthday. “Happy birthday Zak … Hope you smash it out of the park-like I did here,” he wrote while attaching a video of himself where he is seen hitting Khan for a boundary. The post did not go down well with cricket fans, who immediately called out the cricketer for his “arrogance”.