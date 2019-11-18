Zaheer Khan discloses the reason behind Mumbai Indians releasing 12 of their players

Former Mumbai Indians bowler Zaheer Khan clarifies why Mumbai Indians had to let go half of their side when they retained their senior team players and released as many as 12 players before the IPL auctions.

Zaheer Khan the Director of Cricket Operations at Mumbai Indians reveals that the decision was indeed looking at player's fitness concerns and also the team management is focusing to strengthen the bowling options.

Apart from Yuvraj Singh who had declared his retirement from International cricket and IPL in June, other players were released due to underperformance or inexperience.

The defending champions released six of their eight foreign players in the retention window. The players released by the MI are Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting, Jason Behrendorff, Alzarri Joseph, Adam Milne, Beuran Hendricks, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Markande (traded to Capitals), Siddhesh Lad (traded to Knight Riders).

“The core of the team is very stable and experienced so this year is going to be a different one. We have had some challenges in terms of injuries. Hardik Pandya to start with has had a back surgery. (Jasprit) Bumrah has been out of action with little bit of back issues and Jason Berehndoff also has had a back surgery. That was one of the concerns and the trades were reflection of exactly what was the planning for the upcoming season,” the 2011 World Cup winner said.