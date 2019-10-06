Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Quinton De Kock for trying to copy him

Yuzvendra Chahal might be away from the Test Series between India and South Africa, but the leg spinner if following the matches quite closely. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to troll South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock.
Yuzi is currently playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 for Haryana but has congratulated Rohit Sharma for scoring a century in both the innings. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock was in laughs while he was down on the ground. The cameraman was smart enough in taking the picture of him, which was very similar to that of Yuzvendra Chahal’s viral photo of carrying drinks in his own swag style. The picture somehow reached Chahal.
Chahal shared a meme showing De Kock relaxing on the ground during the first Test against India in a similar manner like Chahal in the picture that went viral during World Cup. "Quiny bhai aapse na ho paayega," Chahal wrote.
Coming to the match report on Day 4, after starting the day with 117 runs trailing, the Indian bowlers removed the remaining couple of wickets in a flash to hand the advantage to the home side. Later, the wicket of Mayank Agarwal saw the game is firmly in the balance. Rohit Sharma scored his second century of the game as India declared their innings on 323 for 4 to set the visitors an improbable target of 395. Rohit top-scored with 127 while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane also played handy knocks.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)