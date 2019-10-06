Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Quinton De Kock for trying to copy him

Yuzvendra Chahal might be away from the Test Series between India and South Africa, but the leg spinner if following the matches quite closely. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to troll South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock.

Yuzi is currently playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 for Haryana but has congratulated Rohit Sharma for scoring a century in both the innings. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock was in laughs while he was down on the ground. The cameraman was smart enough in taking the picture of him, which was very similar to that of Yuzvendra Chahal’s viral photo of carrying drinks in his own swag style. The picture somehow reached Chahal.

Chahal shared a meme showing De Kock relaxing on the ground during the first Test against India in a similar manner like Chahal in the picture that went viral during World Cup. "Quiny bhai aapse na ho paayega," Chahal wrote.