Yikes, Yuzi! Tell us who did it

Mumbai: The genial, ever-smiling limited overs specialist, Yuzvendra Chahal, had a scary story to tell – how his ‘innings’ came dangerously close to being limited during IPL 2013 in Bengaluru. He was dangled from the 15th-floor balcony of a hotel by an inebriated bully cricketer, after which he ‘kind of fainted’ but thankfully for Team India and his legion of fans, he lived to tell the tale.

However, he ended the tale with a cliffhanger – he would not say who the player was, much to the chagrin of his fans, who then had a field day on Twitter, making wild guesses.

According to Chahal, the incident occurred during his last year with the Mumbai Indians, before he started a long stint with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that ended after IPL 2021. Chahal’s revelation against the unnamed cricketer has gone viral, with his fans demanding that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) take action against the errant player.

Speaking to his Rajasthan Royals teammate R Ashwin in a video shared by the IPL franchise, Chahal said he was revealing the frightening story for the first time. “I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This was from 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me from the balcony.

“And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water,” the 34-year Chahal continued. “Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down,” he added.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was appalled and wanted justice to be done. “Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this,” he tweeted.

Several of Chahal’s fans urged the cricketer to disclose the name of the player so that action could be taken. There was also considerable speculation on who the drunken dangler could’ve been. Mumbai Indians came in for a bit of drubbing too.

@perniicious tweeted: Heart goes out to Yuzi for keeping this to himself for years. No one can do this to a colleague, no matter how drunk you are, or even if you are doing it just for fun. Smallest mishappenings can cost big time. This shouldn’t have been kept hidden by the Mumbai Indians ...management as well. Now that it has come out of the mouth of Chahal itself, the person who did this, needs to be taught a lesson so that no other youngster suffers this in future.

“@BCCI something extremely unfortunate could have happened to Yuzi! How bad does a situation have to be for you to pay heed to it?” questioned a fan on social media, while another said that bullying was the worst thing to happen to anyone.

“(Yuzi’s story) Bullying is the worst thing one could do which will almost paralyze the victim! Worse are those (not the victim) who cover up the bullying!” tweeted another fan.

Chahal has so far picked up seven wickets in three matches for Rajasthan Royals.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 11:43 PM IST