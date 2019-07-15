World Cup 2019: Man of the Tournament Kane Williamson, Man of the Match Ben Stokes; here's the full list of awards

England won the ICC World Cup 2019 by defeating New Zealand in nail-biting Super Over finish in front of their the home crowd at Lord's Cricket Ground here Sunday. England scored 15 off the six balls and New Zealand had to score 16 to get their World Cup dreams come true. But New Zealand managed to score only 15 as England won on the basis of the number of boundaries each team had hit during the match.

Here's the list of awards won in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Man-of-the-match of the final – Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes played a crucial knock of unbeaten 84 runs and also continued his brilliant form in the Super Over where he scored eight runs off three balls. "I'm pretty lost for words. All the hard work that's gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable," Player of the Match Stokes said. "Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn't getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four - I apologize to Kane (Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson) for that. It's fantastic, without the lads, the family, and the support, it's just been incredible," he added.

Player of the Tournament – Kane Williamson (578 runs)

With this feat, Williamson became the second skipper to win the player of the tournament in the history of World Cup. New Zealand's Martin Crowe had achieved the feat in 1992 World Cup.

"Look, it certainly wasn't just one extra run. So many small parts in that match that could have gone either way as we saw. Congratulations to England on a fantastic campaign. It's been challenging, the pitches have been a little different to what we expected. Lots of talk of 300-plus scores, but we haven't seen many of those," Williamson said at the post-match ceremony. "I'd like to thank the New Zealand team for the fight they showed to keep us in the tournament and get us this far. A tie in the final. So many parts to it. The players are shattered at the moment. Obviously, it's devastating. They've performed at such a high level through the tournament," he added.

Here’s the list of the Man of the Tournament award winners:

1992 New Zealand Martin Crowe 456 runs

1996 Sri Lanka Sanath Jayasuriya 221 runs and 7 wickets

1999 South Africa Lance Klusener 281 runs and 17 wickets

2003 India Sachin Tendulkar 673 runs and 2 wickets

2007 Australia Glenn Mcgrath 26 wickets

2011 India Yuvraj Singh 362 Runs and 15 wickets

2015 Australia Mitchell Starc 22 Wickets

2019 New Zealand Kane Williamson 578 runs

(Inputs from Agencies)