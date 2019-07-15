World Cup 2019 Final: England get USD 4 million, New Zealand earn USD 2 million as prize money

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final witnessed a first-ever super-over in which England came out triumphant as they had scored more boundaries in the match to lift their maiden 50-over World Cup on Sunday at Lord's Cricket Ground. The Cricket World Cup 2019 was also where the prize money offered to the winner's is the highest ever offered in an international cricket tournament.

According to India Today, the winner of the World Cup finals, England cricket team, will receive USD 4 million and the runners-up, New Zealand will earn USD 2 million. While the losing semi-finalists Australia and India will get USD 800,000 each. The 10 teams in the tournament played against each other in a single-league format, with the top four sides - India, Australia, England and New Zealand - after 45 matches qualifying for the two semi-finals. For winning each league match, teams will get USD 40,000 each. That means the India and Australia will take home a total of USD 1.80 million each from their campaigns.

England players had decided even before the summit clash that they would split the prize money if they end up winning their maiden World Cup title. They will now split the money pro rata among the squad and they will receive a bonus on top of their England deals as well, thought to be worth up to 100,000 pounds each depending on which level of contract a player is on, the report said.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat first. The Kiwis posted a score of 241/8 in the allotted fifty overs. Henry Nicholls top-scored for the Black Caps as he played a knock of 55 runs, whereas Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett scalped three wickets each for England. Chasing a moderate target, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the final over they needed 15 runs to win. England had the rub of the green going their way as Martin Guptill's throw went to the boundary, giving England four runs due to an over-throw. But New Zealand managed to keep their nerve to take the match into the Super Over. In the Super Over, both teams managed to score 15 runs each, but England was announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries in the final.