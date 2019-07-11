World Cup 2019: Did umpiring error cost MS Dhoni his wicket in India vs New Zealand semi-final?

<p>India's famed top-order imploded on a day when it mattered most as a gritty New Zealand survived a swift counter attack from Ravindra Jadeja to win an exciting World Cup semi-final by 18 runs. After India's loss to New Zealand in the first semi-final of World Cup 2019, there is a new controversy.</p><p>A video has emerged on Twitter which has sparked a debate over the legality of the delivery in which Dhoni fell. Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni who kept their side in hunt as India chased 240 runs for victory. Soon after Jadeja (77) fell after adding 116 runs for the seventh wicket with Dhoni (50), the former India skipper was caught short of his crease by Martin Guptill with a brilliant direct hit in the penultimate over of the match. India eventually went down by 18 runs to crash out of the World Cup.</p><p>However, a video which has emerged on Twitter has sparked a massive debate on the legality of the delivery and a possible change in the outcome of the match. As per ICC rules, in the third Powerplay, only five fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle. But before the ball was delivered in which Dhoni was dismissed, a small graphic in the video showed that six players were outside the ring, leading to widespread reactions by fans. While it doesn't matter if it is a no-ball in case of a run out, the fans felt that had the umpire called it an illegal delivery, Dhoni wouldn't have had gone for quick runs as the next delivery would have been a free-hit.</p><p>However, the video has prompted widespread reactions with several fans slamming umpires.</p>.<p>New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also confessed that MS Dhoni run out was the turning point of the game. "We all know the game is a fine line in a number of ways. But that run-out was significant. We have seen Dhoni finish games from those similar positions on a number of occasions," Kane Williamson said after the match. "It was a tough surface so nothing promised but naturally to dismiss Dhoni in whatever fashion is extremely important, but for a direct hit run-out very similar to Jadeja's I think was a big moment in the game."</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>