World Cup 2019: All about the history of Reserve day matches in ICC tournaments

<p>The rain gods interrupted the enthralling semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. New Zealand were 211/5 in 46.1 overs when rain made its way to the ground. This has resulted in the rest of the match to be played today at the Old Trafford Stadium from the point it stopped yesterday.</p><p>However, this is not the first instance when ICC tournament matches have moved into reserve days. Before this, a number of group stage matches were played on the reserve days in the 1979 edition of World Cup in England. Also, the final of 2002 Champions Trophy that was between India and Sri Lanka went into reserve day, when the rain spoilt play on the scheduled day. The rain played its part in the reserve day too which led to India and Sri Lanka sharing the ICC Champions Trophy.</p><p>India and New Zealand Semi-Final match of World Cup 2019 has, however, become the first knockout match of World Cup tournament to move to the reserve day. The weather is not good at Manchester as rains could spoil the game today as well, which will pave way for India to qualify for the finals, because of their higher position in the points table.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>