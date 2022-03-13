Women's World Cup: West Indies fined 40 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate against India

The West Indies have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match in Hamilton on Saturday.

Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Stafanie Taylor's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Paul Wilson, third umpire Ahmed Shah Pakteen and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.

Centuries by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur powered India to a 155-run win over the West Indies in Hamilton. Mandhana and Kaur's 184-run partnership saw India set the West Indies an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup record chase of 318.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:28 AM IST