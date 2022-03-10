Women's World Cup: India in trouble at 97-5 against hosts New Zealand

At 97-5 and chasing 261, India look to be trouble in their ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand.

India lost two quick wickets in the 30th over, with skipper Mithali Raj getting stumped for 31 and Richa Ghosh getting bowled for a duck in the next ball.

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar starred with the ball, claiming four wickets to help India restrict hosts New Zealand to 260 for 9.

Vastrakar bowled a brilliant spell giving away 34 runs in her 10-over quota while snaring four wickets, including the important scalps of skipper Sophie Devine (35) and Amy Satterthwaite (75). She was unlucky to miss out on a hat-trick in the 47th over.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:22 PM IST