Women's World Cup: England bowl out inconsistent India for paltry 134

Inconsistency returned to haunt Indian batters as they produced a below-par effort to be bundled out for a meagre 134 by defending champions England in an ICC Women's World Cup league stage match on Wednesday.

Previous game's centurion Smriti Mandhana (35) top-scored, while wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh made 33 before England bowled out India in 36.2 overs after opting to field first.

It was in sharp contrast to India's performance against the West Indies in their last match when they rode on centuries from Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to post 317 for 8, their highest total in the history of the showpiece event.

Charlie Dean (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for England while Anya Shrubsole also chipped in with two wickets as the Indians failed to build a decent partnership.

Having suffered three defeats from as many matches so far, it is a must-win match for title holders and four-time champions England.

Brief Scores India: 134 all out in 36.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 35; Charlie Dean 4/23)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:28 AM IST