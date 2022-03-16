Women's World Cup: England beat India by 4 wickets to register first victory

England women's team beat India by four wickets to register their first win of the tournament on Wednesday.

Indian batters produced a below-par effort to be bundled out for a meagre 134.

Previous game's centurion Smriti Mandhana (35) top-scored, while wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh made 33 before England bowled out India in 36.2 overs after opting to field first.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:52 AM IST