Women's World Cup: England beat India by 4 wickets to register first victory

England women's team beat India by four wickets to register their first win of the tournament on Wednesday.
Indian batters produced a below-par effort to be bundled out for a meagre 134.
Previous game's centurion Smriti Mandhana (35) top-scored, while wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh made 33 before England bowled out India in 36.2 overs after opting to field first.
