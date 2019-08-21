‘With My Maan. The King in his Kingdom’: Ravi Shastri shares picture with Vivian Richards

New Delhi: Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday shared a picture with former West Indies player Vivian Richards calling him a "King".

Shastri posted the picture on Twitter and wrote: "With My Maan. The King in his Kingdom. Antigua. @ivivianrichards #WIvIND." The 67-year-old Richards is still viewed as one of the best players to have stepped out on the field. He was the vital cog in Windies' invincible lineup during the 1980s.

Richards scored 8,540 runs in 121 Test matches and managed to register 6,721 runs in the ODI format at an average of 47. On the other hand, Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India.

He managed to score 3,830 and 3,108 runs in the Test and ODI formats, respectively. He also scalped 151 wickets in the longest format of the game.

In the ODI format, he took 129 wickets at an average of 36.04. On Aug 16 it was announced that Shastri would continue to coach India. His tenure has been extended till ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy - had said that Shastri was the perfect candidate for the coaching job as he knows the team well.