With Ashwin and Rahane's arrival, is Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals captaincy in danger?

Delhi Capitals made some great signings in the IPL transfer window even before the franchise moves to IPL auctions that will take place on December 19 at Kolkata.

Delhi Capitals, who finished third last season, has roped in iconic Indian players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in the IPL transfer window.

Both, Rahane and Ashwin are well-known for their leadership roles with Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively. Rahane left Royals as their all-time highest run-scorer with 3098 runs. Royals also qualified for playoffs under Rahane's captaincy in 2018.

Ashwin had a good start for Punjab in both seasons as his side clinched some early wins, but slipped in the latter part of the tournament on both the occasions.

Shreyas Iyer took over the reins of captaincy from Gautam Gambhir at the half-way of 2018 season and has led the Delhi outfit in 24 games and has been on the winning side on 14 occasions.

Iyer took the Capitals to the knockout stage after seven years, where Delhi was struggling to make it to the last four. Eventually, they lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2 clash.

From the current IPL teams, Delhi Capitals remains the only team who is yet to feature in an IPL final. Delhi has reached the knockts four times.

The question pops up over here is will the team management continue with the youngster Iyer as their team captain or will they look towards their experienced guns Rahane or Ashwin for the top-role who have just arrived in the team?

There hasn't been any official announcement from team management regarding the captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020.

Apart from bringing Ashwin and Rahane, Capitals released Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians and traded the spinning duo of Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals.